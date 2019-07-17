UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellors Of All Universities Appointed On Merit: Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Wednesday said the government appointed vice chancellors of all universities on merit and without political interference for the first time in the history of country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Wednesday said the government appointed vice chancellors of all universities on merit and without political interference for the first time in the history of country.

Addressing a press conference here at DGPR office, the minister said if the head of a department was appointed on merit then he would must ensure strict merit policy in the department.

He said, "Our education system needs to be improved," adding, the Punjab government was introducing Relative Grading System instead of Rata system.

The minister said that in the Relative Grading system, students would focus on gaining knowledge instead of running behind high marks. The mechanism of paper checking would also be improved, he added.

He said the government had also appointed chairman of Provincial Higher Education on merit.

Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that almost 250 to 300 colleges were working with the principals appointed on adhoc basis when he took over charge, adding, "During past nine months, we got initiative and appointed the principals on permanent basis in the most of colleges.

