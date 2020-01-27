28 successful kidney transplants conducted at Kidney Center Bahawal Victoria Hospital in last 14 months

As may as 28 successful kidney transplants were conducted in the last 14 months at Kidney Centre of Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :As may as 28 successful kidney transplants were conducted in the last 14 months at Kidney Centre of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

This was told by In-charge Kidney Centre Prof Dr Shafqat Ali Tabasum while addressing an event held at the conference room of the centre here Monday.

He told that the latest machinery and equipment was available at the centre for the figuratively seamless and successful kidney transplants.

He told that more than 122,000 patients were examined and treated in the outdoor during last year.

He further said that efficient and hardworking doctors are serving at the kidney centre which results in successful transplants. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Member board of Management QMC and BVH Dr Saeed Malik, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Khwaja Muhammad Fayyaz, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman and others also attended the event.