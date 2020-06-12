UrduPoint.com
40 New Patients Of COVID-19 Hospitalized In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:55 PM

40 new patients of COVID-19 hospitalized in AJK

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, 40 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered during last 24 hours, the total number of cases across the state reached to 534 on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu Kashmir, 40 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered during last 24 hours, the total number of cases across the state reached to 534 on Friday.

An official statement of the Health Services Authorities confirmed 40 new cases which included 25 in Muzaffarabad district, 05 in Rawalakot, 03 in Mirpur, 02 each in Haveili, Palandri and Bhimber and one each in Bagh and Kotli districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed 11 deaths in AJK which included 06 in Muzaffarabad district, 02 in Mirpur district and one each in Bhimbher, Palandri and Rawalakot districts.

At present a total of 321 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / isolation centers. Five more patients were discharged and the total number of discharged patients reached to 242.

A total of 10252 suspected cases were sent for test from various parts of the AJK out of which 534 were declared positive.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control hs been launched in all state-run isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.

