7-day Anti-polio Drive Launched In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

7-day anti-polio drive launched in Peshawar

Seven-day anti-polio vaccination drive begun here on Monday under the supervision of the district administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Seven-day anti-polio vaccination drive begun here on Monday under the supervision of the district administration.

A total of 2471 vaccination teams have been formed to administer polio vaccines to 82717 children in different areas of the district. Special arrangements have also been made for the security of the polio teams.

In this connection, a meeting regarding polio eradication was also held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar in the chair. Beside, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, all Assistant Commissioners (A.

Cs) and officials of health and other public sector institutions were attended the meeting and polio eradication matter were discussed in detail.

Talking on the occasion, DC Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar urged upon the parents for administering polio drops to their children to save them from permanent disability.

He also urged the people to extend full support to polio teams to help eradicate the polio virus and asked all members of the society to play their due role in the eradication of the disease.

