77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, while the number of novel coronavirus cases reached 98,941 after confirmation of 77 new infections in the province on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of deaths had reached 2,229 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 13 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Gujranwala, three in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, two in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh, one in Khushab, two in Bhakkar, one in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,208, 294 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,295 confirmed cases recovered across the province.

The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times to protect themselves from COVID-19. They should contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health department said.