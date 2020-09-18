UrduPoint.com
All Set For Anti-polio Drive From Sept 21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :All the arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming anti-polio drive scheduled to be commenced from September 21.

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak to review arrangements about the drive here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that strict monitoring will be ensured to make the drive successful.

Aamer said that he will personally visit to check the polio teams in field and added that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He directed officials concerned to make proper cold-chain arrangements to safe vaccine. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Arshad Malik giving briefing said that polio vaccine drops will be administered over nine lac kids during the drive while teams were constituted to cover hundred percent area. The training of all polio workers has also been completed.

More Stories From Health

