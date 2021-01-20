Anti-polio dive concludes in Sukkur

A seven- day anti-polio campaign concluded here on Wednesday to vaccinate about 36,208 children up to the age of five years across the Sukkur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A seven- day anti-polio campaign concluded here on Wednesday to vaccinate about 36,208 children up to the age of five years across the Sukkur district.

According to the district health department about 926 mobile health teams were operated and 48 transit teams were constituted to give anti-polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

Giving details, the officials said the staff involved in the drive, including mobile teams, to visit door to door while fixed centers had been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as at various other spots to vaccinate children.

It said that the district had been divided in union councils, which were visited by trained teams to vaccinate the targeted population of children in those areas.

It said that follow-up efforts were also made on next days to ensure that each child up to the age of five had been administered anti-polio drops during the three days.

Director Health, Sukkur, Dr Agha Samiullah said the teams had been trained in extensive training programmes, adding there was no shortage of the anti-polio vaccine and it had already been supplied the specific points for administration in the drive.

He said the arrangements were reviewed in meetings to make the entire drive a success in peaceful manner. He added, effective advocacy campaign was being pursued in order to encourage parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

He said there was complete coordination among all the concerned departments of the districts to successfully reach out to the targeted population and prevent our young generation from the deadly virus.