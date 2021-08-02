Around 1.1m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Around 1.1 million people (1,090,269) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 853,542 citizens had been given the first dose, while 190,741 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 28,010 health workers were also given the first dose, while 17,976 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now ,61,140 first doses and 40,760 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city. Timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, sports Complex Samanabad centre would remain open round-the-clock.

