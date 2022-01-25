Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the threat of Omicron variant: Dr. Alem Zeb

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has all the facilities for patients infected with Coronavirus and in case of any emergency, our doctors and nurses will be on the front line to tackle the challenge

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has all the facilities for patients infected with Coronavirus and in case of any emergency, our doctors and nurses will be on the front line to tackle the challenge.

These views were expressed by the ATH Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati while chairing a meeting regarding the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the region.

According to the details, during the fifth wave of the Coronavirus epidemic, the number of infected patients at ATH is increasing rapidly due to which the medical director of the hospital Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati called an emergency meeting of the directors and heads of the departments including Brig. (R) Mustahsan Raza, Nursing Director Shamsul Huda and others to discuss the growing cases of Coronavirus.

During the meeting, Dr. Imran said that although preparations at Ayub Teaching Hospital are satisfactory if the number of cases intensifies then we will have to evacuate other wards and we are ready for it.

He directed the masses to strictly follow the precautionary measures and make it mandatory for all people to be vaccinated so that the epidemic can be eradicated as soon as possible.

Dr. Imran said that the number of cases has been increasing rapidly during the last few days all over Hazara division, the latest increase is attached to the Omicron variant of Coronavirus which appeared in Europe a few weeks ago, he said.

The Hospital administration is arranging more beds for Coronavirus patients, some wards of the hospital have been closed and reserved for Coronavirus and arrangements have been made to deal with the emergency.

Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati said that this wave is harder than all the previous waves of Coronavirus, people should be more careful because the symptoms of the new variant are different from all the previous waves.