Blood camp held at SNGPL office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A blood donation camp was organized with the collaboration of the

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Ali Zeb Foundation

here on Monday.

According to a press release issued by SNGPL office, the camp was held at the

regional office under the supervision of Regional Manager Sargodha Region

Binyameen Shahid.

Senior Engineer Hassan Raza Kazmi, Executive Engineer Usman Rashid, Executive

Engineer Adnan Haider, Executive Engineer Farasat Ali, Senior Officer Umair Ali, Engineer

Faheem Sultan, officers and employees donated blood.

The primary purpose of the camp was to maintain a blood reserve for patients

suffering from diseases like Thalassemia, Hemophilia, and Leukemia, to meet their blood requirements.

Speaking at the media, Regional Manager Sui Gas Benyameen Shahid said that

the organization of the camp was a part of the policy of Sui Gas employees

to play a role in improving health, education and environment of society.

He said that all employees, including the officers, showed deep interest and

enthusiasm in making the blood bank a success.

The employees would continue to perform their departmental duties while also

serving for welfare and betterment of the society,he added.