Open Menu

Blood Camp Held At SNGPL Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Blood camp held at SNGPL office

A blood donation camp was organized with the collaboration of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Ali Zeb Foundation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A blood donation camp was organized with the collaboration of the

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Ali Zeb Foundation

here on Monday.

According to a press release issued by SNGPL office, the camp was held at the

regional office under the supervision of Regional Manager Sargodha Region

Binyameen Shahid.

Senior Engineer Hassan Raza Kazmi, Executive Engineer Usman Rashid, Executive

Engineer Adnan Haider, Executive Engineer Farasat Ali, Senior Officer Umair Ali, Engineer

Faheem Sultan, officers and employees donated blood.

The primary purpose of the camp was to maintain a blood reserve for patients

suffering from diseases like Thalassemia, Hemophilia, and Leukemia, to meet their blood requirements.

Speaking at the media, Regional Manager Sui Gas Benyameen Shahid said that

the organization of the camp was a part of the policy of Sui Gas employees

to play a role in improving health, education and environment of society.

He said that all employees, including the officers, showed deep interest and

enthusiasm in making the blood bank a success.

The employees would continue to perform their departmental duties while also

serving for welfare and betterment of the society,he added.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Education Bank Rashid Sargodha Gas Media All From Blood SNGPL

Recent Stories

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families afte ..

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

5 minutes ago
 PSX loses 38 points

PSX loses 38 points

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violat ..

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct

49 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

59 minutes ago
 Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in D ..

Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister

5 minutes ago
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violatio ..

Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct

5 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago
 China Development Bank ups support for urban villa ..

China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation

5 minutes ago
 Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak fo ..

Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector

5 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades

Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades

5 minutes ago
 Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on in ..

Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health