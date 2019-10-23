Breast cancer awareness walk held at Pakistan Institute of Medical sciences

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Medical, para medical staff and doctors on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk in front of Breast cancer screening center at Pakistan Institute of Medical sciences (PIMS).

Addressing the participants, health experts said that the lack of awareness among masses was one of the major reasons that Pakistani women were becoming victims of breast cancer.

They said that women must give prefer to their health as they were the pillars of their homes and if they were not physically and mentally fit then how they could look after their domestic affairs smoothly.

Health experts apprised about different stages of treatment and use of medicines before or after the operation.

They also highlighted the role of the psychologist in reducing the pain and distress of cancer patients.

They urged the women to discuss such health problems with their doctors without any fear and avoid any hesitation in sharing whatever is happening to them.

They said that sometime negative approach led towards serious problems or illness. They said that doctors could cure the disease only if the issue was discussed in time.