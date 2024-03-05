Open Menu

Breast Cancer Has Become Most Common Disease In Few Years: Expert

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Community initiatives and technical interventions are imperative in Pakistan to create breast cancer awareness as it has become the most common cancer throughout the world in the last few years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Community initiatives and technical interventions are imperative in Pakistan to create breast cancer awareness as it has become the most common cancer throughout the world in the last few years.

This was stated by Mr Mike McKirdy, President Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, at an International Breast Cancer Symposium on “Bridging the Gaps: Integrated Team Approach in Breast Cancer Care” organized by Madinah Teaching Hospital of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Tuesday.

He shared embracing remarks for Madinah Teaching Hospital for striving for promoting awareness of breast cancer.

He said that interdisciplinary programs like radiology, oncology, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, nursing, and community medicine were indispensable to developing breast cancer surgical programs.

Mr. Mike McKirdy also appreciated state-of-the-art diagnostic and medical facilities being provided at Madinah Teaching Hospital for the treatment of breast cancer.

The event featured an impressive lineup of key note speakers, including renowned experts and pioneers in breast cancer treatment and diagnostics.

Among the main speakers including Prof Dr Saira Saleem Council Member of Royal College and head of Breast Surgery Department Madina Teaching Hospital & The University of Faisalabad, Prof Dr Abul Majeed Choudhry, Dr Tahir Bashir, Dr Babar Imran, Dr Faisal Bilal Lodhi, Prof Dr Asghar Butt, Dr Maila Altaf, Prof Dr Zafar Ali Choudhry, Prof Dr Nayab Alia, Dr Sumera Shehzad and Dr Abdul Raouf.

A panel discussion was also arranged among field experts to highlight that how we can bridge the gaps and ensure continuity of care.

The symposium brought together experts, researchers, healthcare professionals, and advocates dedicated to advancing knowledge and understanding in the field of breast cancer. It provided a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

The insights gained and connections made during the event are anticipated to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts in the fight against breast cancer.

The symposium also attracted the specialist and trainee doctors from different cities of Pakistan and actively encouraged the audience participation through Question-Answer sessions.

Mr Muhammad Haider Amin, Chairman board of Governors, Madina Foundation, was also present.

