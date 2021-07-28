UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Chengdu Reports Three Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

China's Chengdu reports three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

All three cases belong to a family that recently traveled to the neighboring Hunan Province and spent over a week there.

One of the patients, a seven-year-old boy, had fever after returning to Chengdu and went to see a doctor at the Sichuan provincial people's hospital on Tuesday. Nucleic acid testing found all three family members positive for coronavirus.

They have been put under quarantine and authorities are going all out to conduct epidemiological investigations and trace their close contacts.

Chengdu has launched an emergency response plan for epidemic control and prevention.

Related Topics

China Doctor Chengdu Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi FM assures Pakistan Saudi Arabia’s unflinc ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

24 minutes ago

Malaysia's SMEs GDP contracted 7.3 pct in 2020

9 minutes ago

China makes progress in curbing hepatitis infectio ..

9 minutes ago

Malaysia's June exports rose 27.2 pct with record ..

9 minutes ago

Lockdown in Sydney extended for 4 more weeks, addi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.