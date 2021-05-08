UrduPoint.com
Corona Case Recorded 8.1 Percent In KP: Minister Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Saturday said that the provincial government is taking measure to prevent the spread of pandemic and urged upon people to follow SOPs as the rate of corona cases recorded 8.1 during last 24 hours

Talking to media the minister for health informed that the rate of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded 8.1 percent. He said that the number of active corona patients in the province was reduced to 9979 from 14 thousand.

He said that the rate of coronavirus infected patients admitted in different hospitals of the province was also reduced to 1489 from 1914.

Taimur Jhagra said that the rate of corona cases in 12 districts of the province were recorded over 10 percent while in four districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Buner and Malakand was recorded 15 percent.

He said that the provincial government is further enhancing the capacity of hospitals to facilitate patients and provide timely treatment.

Minister Health appealed people to avoid making crowds.

He said that the third wave of corona is very dangerous for which people must follow corona SOPs including wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory to prevent the spread of pandemic.

