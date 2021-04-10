Coronavirus claim 33 more lives in KP

The coronavirus claimed 33 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 33 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday.

Talking to media, he said with 33 more death, the death toll from Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2586 and 1190 cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was now 97,318 with 335 new cases of corona had been reported in Peshawar in the last 24 hours.

However, he said, 520 Coronavirus patients had recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people recovering from deadly virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 82,479. The number of corona cases in Peshawar had reached 39,558 with 1376 people had died from corona in Peshawar, he added.