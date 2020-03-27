UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 In Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Russia has registered 1,036 cases of COVID-19 in 58 regions by Friday, including 196 in the last 24 hours, official data showed

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia has registered 1,036 cases of COVID-19 in 58 regions by Friday, including 196 in the last 24 hours, official data showed.

Out of the new cases, 157 were confirmed in Moscow, Russia's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

One patient has died in Moscow, bringing the death toll in Russia to three, while 45 have recovered so far, including seven in the last 24 hours, it said.

All Russians, except for those with essential institutions and establishments, will receive paid leave next week as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

