UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Cases Decline In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

COVID cases decline in Faisalabad

COVID-19 cases witnessed a decline in Faisalabad as only five cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases witnessed a decline in Faisalabad as only five cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the district.

According to the health department spokesperson, 260 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He further said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 212 while 20,299 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 52 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 4 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 108 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. It is worth mentioning here that no COVID-19 related death was reported in the district in past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU to Express Concerns Over Hungary's New LGBTQ La ..

1 second ago

Record-Breaking 60,000 People Signed Up for Vaccin ..

2 minutes ago

US seizes Iranian Press TV, 33 websites and  Iraq ..

13 minutes ago

Satrang to organize an exhibition "Borrowed Feath ..

2 minutes ago

Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan to perform on June ..

2 minutes ago

White House Mulls Biden-Xi Phone Call as Part of N ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.