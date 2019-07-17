UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daycare Centre Opens At Lodhran DHQ Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

Daycare centre opens at Lodhran DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad inaugurated a daycare centre at DHQ Hospital here Wednesday to take care of children of parents who remain engaged in duty during day time

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad inaugurated a daycare centre at DHQ Hospital here Wednesday to take care of children of parents who remain engaged in duty during day time.

The DC said equipment and toys and others things that could entertain children be made available at the centre.

The DC also inaugurated an information technology centre at the DHQ hospital and ordered that staff remain deputed at the IT Centre for 24 hours a day to keep the system of monitoring through CCTV cameras operational.

He said that the IT centre would be helpful in keeping an eye on dubious persons. He also ordered to keep the record of IT centre saved.

MS hospital Dr Waseem Iqbal, health council members Haji Tahir Ameer Ghauri, Abid Mangla and doctors were present.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

Smart Track App for Chief Minister’s Inspection ..

4 minutes ago

OIC at Inaugural Celebration of Dhaka as Muslim Wo ..

13 minutes ago

China to reduce oversized classes to improve educa ..

9 minutes ago

Beijing builds 5,285 5G base stations citywide

9 minutes ago

Some 4,000 Criminals With Over 50 Convictions Spar ..

9 minutes ago

Palestine says Israel attacks Palestinian property ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.