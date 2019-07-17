Daycare centre opens at Lodhran DHQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad inaugurated a daycare centre at DHQ Hospital here Wednesday to take care of children of parents who remain engaged in duty during day time

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad inaugurated a daycare centre at DHQ Hospital here Wednesday to take care of children of parents who remain engaged in duty during day time.

The DC said equipment and toys and others things that could entertain children be made available at the centre.

The DC also inaugurated an information technology centre at the DHQ hospital and ordered that staff remain deputed at the IT Centre for 24 hours a day to keep the system of monitoring through CCTV cameras operational.

He said that the IT centre would be helpful in keeping an eye on dubious persons. He also ordered to keep the record of IT centre saved.

MS hospital Dr Waseem Iqbal, health council members Haji Tahir Ameer Ghauri, Abid Mangla and doctors were present.