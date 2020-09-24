UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad Holds Anti-polio Review Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:12 PM

Anti-Polio campaign evening meeting held chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to review the performance of the third day of the drive

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-Polio campaign evening meeting held chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to review the performance of the third day of the drive.

At the end of the third day of the polio campaign, a Polio evening review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah.

Dr.

Faisal Khanzada, District Health Officer, Abbottabad, briefed the Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad on the performance of the polio teams and the target for the next day.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan, District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Faisal Khanzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Mohammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mujtaba, Additional Assistant Commissioners, other Health Department officials, Police Department, education, sports and all others.

