DC inspects security arrangements for polio vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan accompanied by DHO Dr. Shaukat Ali inspected security arrangements setup for polio vaccination teams across the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan accompanied by DHO Dr. Shaukat Ali inspected security arrangements setup for polio vaccination teams across the district.

He administered polio drops to the children and monitored the campaign. Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to all Assistant Commissioners to remain vigilant to make campaign a success.

Talking to media men here Monday, he informed that a total 299,635 under aged children would be vaccinated during ongoing polio vaccination drive. He said that 1001 police teams have been deployed for security of 878 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams and 60 transit teams across the district.

He said that 207 area in-charges have also been deputed for monitoring the drive.

Deputy Commissioner urged the public to extend their support in getting their children immunized against the crippling disease.

Meanwhile awareness pamphlets have been distributed among people and placed in all visible places throughout the district.

Before the start of polio eradication drive, special messages of Deputy Commissioner and DHO for the parents have been circulated through social media and publicized number of Polio Control Room to meet any untoward incident.