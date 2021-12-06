UrduPoint.com

DC Urges People To Get Vaccinated Amid Fear Of New COVID-19 Variant

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:36 PM

DC urges people to get vaccinated amid fear of new COVID-19 variant

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat Monday urged the residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible amid fear of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat Monday urged the residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible amid fear of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

" Vaccination is the only way to reduce the threat as the initial information showed that despite being dangerous, vaccination would be effective against the new variant," he told APP.

He said the civil administration has step up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and closely monitoring the situation.

The government has approved booster shots for health workers, people above the age of 50, and immunocompromised people, he informed.

He made a passionate appeal to those citizens who have missed their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to get it done.

District Health Officer Islamabad, Dr Zaeem Zia while talking to APP said the situation was not as good as it should be due to non serious behaviour by the people towards COVID-19 precautions.

"We suggest the masses to get themselves vaccinated. Those who have not gotten their second dose in due date should walk to the nearest centre to receive it, as vaccination is the best shield against the virus," he said.

To a query, he said that booster doses were being given to people who had received their second dose at least six months prior.Sinopharm, Sinovac and Cansino are available at all centres.

Those who were vaccinated with Pfizer should go to the mass vaccination centres such as the one in F-9 Park, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza, Shoaib to do ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ for Urduflix

23 seconds ago
 Rs31.548bn development projects to turn KP land of ..

Rs31.548bn development projects to turn KP land of tourism, adventure sports

2 minutes ago
 Yorkshire appoint Gough as director of cricket aft ..

Yorkshire appoint Gough as director of cricket after racism scandal

2 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop new photonic chips for ..

Chinese researchers develop new photonic chips for high-contrast image

2 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

2 minutes ago
 KP govt taking concrete steps to boost tourism in ..

KP govt taking concrete steps to boost tourism in region: Faisal Amin Gandapur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.