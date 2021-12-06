DC urges people to get vaccinated amid fear of new COVID-19 variant

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat Monday urged the residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible amid fear of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat Monday urged the residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible amid fear of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

" Vaccination is the only way to reduce the threat as the initial information showed that despite being dangerous, vaccination would be effective against the new variant," he told APP.

He said the civil administration has step up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and closely monitoring the situation.

The government has approved booster shots for health workers, people above the age of 50, and immunocompromised people, he informed.

He made a passionate appeal to those citizens who have missed their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to get it done.

District Health Officer Islamabad, Dr Zaeem Zia while talking to APP said the situation was not as good as it should be due to non serious behaviour by the people towards COVID-19 precautions.

"We suggest the masses to get themselves vaccinated. Those who have not gotten their second dose in due date should walk to the nearest centre to receive it, as vaccination is the best shield against the virus," he said.

To a query, he said that booster doses were being given to people who had received their second dose at least six months prior.Sinopharm, Sinovac and Cansino are available at all centres.

Those who were vaccinated with Pfizer should go to the mass vaccination centres such as the one in F-9 Park, he said.

