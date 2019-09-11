UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Cases Continue To Rise In City Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:56 PM

Dengue cases continue to rise in city Rawalpindi

Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 83 more persons have become its victims during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 83 more persons have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

The number of dengue fever patients in Allied Hospital's dengue wards are continuously increasing while the district government, Health Department and others have made arrangements to control the situation.

Talking to APP, District Health Services Preventive services Dr Tahir Rizvi confirmed that 42 patients were reported from UC-79 which have been already declared epidemic area while 10 patients were reported from Rawal Town, 9 from Cantt,1 from Kalar syedan and 20 from Potohar town areas which have been shifted to different hospitals of the district including allied hospitals of the city.

Dr Rizvi said all efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding "Dengue fever situation is under control.

Threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather changes." he added.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found.

He advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not to panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.

