UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Emergency Imposed In Rawalpindi: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:42 PM

Dengue emergency imposed in Rawalpindi: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has imposed emergency in Rawalpindi to control dengue fever

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has imposed emergency in Rawalpindi to control dengue fever.

The health minister visited Rawalpindi's Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

She said dengue could only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue was our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments should discharge his responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

She said negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, adding strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said fatal dengue virus could be controlled by taking precautionary measures and directed to carry out anti-dengue sprays in vulnerable areas and hot spots where larva was found.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Punjab Rawalpindi Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Action against sale of fresh milk on higher rate i ..

4 minutes ago

Mahindar Pal Singh lauds Prime Minister's address

4 minutes ago

Poverty Level in Russia to Total 12.5% in 2019, De ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister vowed to raise Kashmir issue at all ..

9 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits breach site of Sada Wah ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecas ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.