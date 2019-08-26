Dengue emergency imposed in Rawalpindi: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has imposed emergency in Rawalpindi to control dengue fever

The health minister visited Rawalpindi's Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

She said dengue could only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue was our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments should discharge his responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

She said negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, adding strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said fatal dengue virus could be controlled by taking precautionary measures and directed to carry out anti-dengue sprays in vulnerable areas and hot spots where larva was found.