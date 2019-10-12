UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Under Control In Multan: Secretary MPDD

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:53 PM

Dengue under control in Multan: Secretary MPDD

Secretary Management of Professional Development Department (MPDD) Saima Saeed directed to impart training to staff of various departments about dengue surveillance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Management of Professional Development Department (MPDD) Saima Saeed directed to impart training to staff of various departments about dengue surveillance.

Presiding over a meeting at the circuit house, the secretary said that free medical treatment facilities were being provided to dengue patients across the province.

Saima Saeed said that the situation was under control in Multan.

On this occasion, DC Aamer Khattak said that anti-dengue meetings were being conducted on daily basis and performance of various departments had also been reviewed.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue

Recent Stories

Punjab University issues admission schedule for As ..

2 minutes ago

Kenyan Runner Kipchoge Sets World Record by Breaki ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University organizes breast cancer awarenes ..

3 minutes ago

Artwork of four Pakistani artists showcased during ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Beats Greece's Tsitsi ..

12 minutes ago

BNP-Mengal threatens govt again to part ways

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.