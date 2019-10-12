Dengue under control in Multan: Secretary MPDD

Secretary Management of Professional Development Department (MPDD) Saima Saeed directed to impart training to staff of various departments about dengue surveillance

Presiding over a meeting at the circuit house, the secretary said that free medical treatment facilities were being provided to dengue patients across the province.

Saima Saeed said that the situation was under control in Multan.

On this occasion, DC Aamer Khattak said that anti-dengue meetings were being conducted on daily basis and performance of various departments had also been reviewed.