Denmark Plans To Lift Covid Curbs On Feb 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Denmark plans to lift Covid curbs on Feb 1

The Danish government plans to lift all Covid restrictions on February 1, despite registering a record number of infections but with vaccine rates high, the health ministry said Wednesday

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Danish government plans to lift all Covid restrictions on February 1, despite registering a record number of infections but with vaccine rates high, the health ministry said Wednesday.

"I would like... Covid-19 to no longer be categorised as a disease dangerous to society as of February 1", Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote in a letter to lawmakers, proposing the de facto lifting of all domestic restrictions.

