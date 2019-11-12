Doctors, paramedics ends 50 days long strike in Hazara division

UrduPoint.com
The protesting doctors and paramedical staff in health facilities of Hazara division Tuesday announced to end their strike and joined the duties after more than 50 days of protest

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The protesting doctors and paramedical staff in health facilities of Hazara division Tuesday announced to end their strike and joined the duties after more than 50 days of protest.

Outpatient departments (OPDs) of Ayub Medical Complex and district headquarters hospitals of all the six districts of Hazara Division were opened but a small number of patients visited the hospitals on first day after strike.

The strike created immense difficulties for patients for more than one and a half month.

All district headquarters hospitals, Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, D type hospital, Rural Health Centers, Basic Health Units, Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, class IV, lab technicians were on strike on the call of their respective doctors and paramedics associations.

The patients and their attendants alleged that private practices of the doctors flourished during the 50 days protest period as they were not on protest in their private clinics.

