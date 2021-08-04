Dr. Nizami stresses parents to ignore anti-polio propaganda

Parents must not fall prey to fake propaganda, myths and must vaccinate their children in ongoing polio vaccination drive to save them from lifelong disability, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President Dr Ashraf Nizami said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Parents must not fall prey to fake propaganda, myths and must vaccinate their children in ongoing polio vaccination drive to save them from lifelong disability, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President Dr Ashraf Nizami said on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly encouraged parents to visit their nearest health centres and ensure that children had completed their routine immunization, as it was extremely necessary for a healthy future for them.

Repeated vaccination is necessary for polio eradication in order to ensure children are safe from the disease, he added.

"We request parents specially grandparents to cooperate with polio teams and secure the future of their own children by allowing them two drops of the vaccine", he emphasized." Every child must be administered two drops of the vaccine. Religious scholars representing all the sects have also endorsed the vaccination drive, asking people to have their kids immunized to protect them from lifelong disability.

He further called upon the media to work as positive voices for the programme in support of eradicating polio.

Technical Supporter Officer Baluchistan Dr Sami Khan Tarin also said that in Balochistan, high transmission of polio vaccination campaign was successfully launched in 16 districts of Balochistan from Monday (today).

He said that one polio case of the year 2021 was confirmed in Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah and overall situation of polio cases is better than previous years.

He said it was national duty of parents to administer anti-polio vaccines to their children and cooperate with government in fight against crippling disease of polio.

We all jointly have to work in the polio affected areas to make the anti polio campaign as a success, he added.