UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmeen For Action Against Negligence In Handling Of Dengue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Dr Yasmeen for action against negligence in handling of dengue

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed to take strict action against those officers who had shown negligence in anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed to take strict action against those officers who had shown negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

She was presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The officers of Police, Irrigation, WASA, Special Branch, LDA, Weather, Fisheries, PITB, Auqaf, Cooperative, Railway, Higher education Department, Finance, Transport, Social Welfare, DHA Lahore, Environment and other departments were also present.

Provincial Secretary Health Cap(R) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister about activities of the anti-dengue campaign across the province.

Yasmeen Rashid said that measures should be taken for the reduction of CBC test fee in private labs besides providing the facility in all public sector hospitals free of cost.

Instructions are being issued to the district administration to increase anti-dengue activities.

She said the chief minister had also directed to take stern action against those who would show leniency in the campaign.

She directed that district administration should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities instead of depending facts and figures being provided by the hospitals.

Private hospitals have also been directed to report health department regarding dengue cases. ICUs have been allocated for the dengue patients in every government hospitals of Punjab.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Cap (R) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Mian Shakeel Ahmed, DC Lahore Saleh Saeed and DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir were alsopresent in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Chief Minister Police Dengue Education Punjab Rashid Shakeel All Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AJK President emphasizes need of unity for resolut ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says His Administration Revoking California' ..

2 minutes ago

Children can inherit obesity from their parents: S ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to decide future line of action after IK ..

2 minutes ago

Govt announces tax incentive policy for Pakistani- ..

5 minutes ago

Fesco chief promoted as GM

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.