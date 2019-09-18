Dr Yasmeen for action against negligence in handling of dengue

(@imziishan)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed to take strict action against those officers who had shown negligence in anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed to take strict action against those officers who had shown negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

She was presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The officers of Police, Irrigation, WASA, Special Branch, LDA, Weather, Fisheries, PITB, Auqaf, Cooperative, Railway, Higher education Department, Finance, Transport, Social Welfare, DHA Lahore, Environment and other departments were also present.

Provincial Secretary Health Cap(R) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister about activities of the anti-dengue campaign across the province.

Yasmeen Rashid said that measures should be taken for the reduction of CBC test fee in private labs besides providing the facility in all public sector hospitals free of cost.

Instructions are being issued to the district administration to increase anti-dengue activities.

She said the chief minister had also directed to take stern action against those who would show leniency in the campaign.

She directed that district administration should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities instead of depending facts and figures being provided by the hospitals.

Private hospitals have also been directed to report health department regarding dengue cases. ICUs have been allocated for the dengue patients in every government hospitals of Punjab.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Cap (R) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Mian Shakeel Ahmed, DC Lahore Saleh Saeed and DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir were alsopresent in the meeting.