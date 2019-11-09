UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Inaugurates Mehman Khana In Mayo Hospital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new Mehman Khana (residence for attendants) in the Mayo Hospital

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new Mehman Khana (residence for attendants) in the Mayo Hospital.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Justice (R) Nasira Javed, senior professors, doctors, nurses, philanthropists and people from various walks of life attended the inaugural ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood and CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan presented the bouquet to Dr Yasmin Rashid.

She termed Mehman Khana a big residential facility for the attendants of patients.

She also thanked the philanthropists for their cooperation.

The project Mehman Khana's cost was more than Rs.20 million. She said that the PTI government would continue to serve people.

She also acknowledged and lauded the administration.

Mehman Khana has a space to accommodate more than 350 attendants at a time.

Talking to the media, Yasmin Rashid said: "Our doctors gave special attention to Nawaz Sharif and took special care of him." She said thE Kartarpur Corridor was a historic step of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid lauded the efforts of administration for facilitating the patients despite strike. She also distributed commendatory certificates among the officers.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that medical facilities were being provided to patients of public sector hospitals .

Later, CEO Mayo Hospital Dr Asad Aslam thanked the minister health, friends of Mayo for their support and cooperation in constructing the Mehman Khana.

