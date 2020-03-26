Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Sindh: Health dept

The Health Department of Sindh on Thursday said eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sindh, bringing the total number to 421

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Health Department of Sindh on Thursday said eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sindh, bringing the total number to 421.

A spokesman of Sindh health department said that seven new cases have been reported from Karachi and all were local transmission.

A victim of coronavirus belongs to Hyderabad, who has arrived from England.

The 265 pilgrims will be kept in quarantine at Sukkur until their absolute recovery.

As many as 14 people infected with coronavirus have recovered so far including 13 from Karachi and one from Hyderabad.

Karachi has 153 under treatment patients of Corona virus while one each from Dadu and Hyderabad are being treated, the spokesperson said.