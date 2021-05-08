UrduPoint.com
EU To Discuss Vaccination Certificates On May 25 - Head Of European Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:24 PM

The European Council will revisit the topic of green certificates, also known as vaccination certificates, at a meeting on May 25, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Saturday

"A certain important point that we discussed yesterday is a question of green certificates.

We decided that on May 25, the next European Council will come back on this topic in order to make sure we can anchor all the efforts in order to come in agreement on this important topic," Michel said upon arrival for an informal meeting of heads of state or governments in Porto.

The certificates are expected to simplify travel, which was undermined by the coronavirus restrictions. They will serve as a proof that the bearer was vaccinated, or has a negative COVID-19 test, or recovered from COVID-19. The certificates will exist in paper and digital format.

