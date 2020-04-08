Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) takes measures for OPD at Allied Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) took some effective measures to ensure the available facilities for Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) at Allied Hospital in the wake of prolonging corona situation.

In this regard, Vice-chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch here on Wednesday issued following instructions under which screening of all patients before entering in the OPD will be made by thermal gun.

To exclude patients with history of flu like symptoms and fever, their screening will be made at separate counter. The screened patients will be reassessed at the filter clinic in emergency department for triage.

He said that maintenance of social distance would be ensured,while getting OPD slip at registration desk.

The Allied Hospital OPD was divided in following four blocks to increase social distance. Block-A will be for Medicine, Block-B for Surgery & Allied, Block-C for Pediatric (Medicine & Surgery) and Block-D for ENT & Eye.

He said that Gynecology & Obstetrics OPD would be in antenatal clinic at ground floor of Allied Hospital. There will be one doctor and one patient in a room. However in big room 2-3 doctors may sit at wide distance, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Departments of Neurology, Nephrology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, and Cardiology will be operated in Forensic, Physiology & Pharmacology Departments of Faisalabad Medical University.

He said that all Patients would be provided medicine in pharmacy while observing social distance.

He said that doctors and other healthcare workers will be provided with level-I protective items.

The timing of OPD will be 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM for Monday to Saturday (except Friday 08:00 AM to 12 noon).

He said that these special OPD arrangements would be implemented till the corona pandemic is over.