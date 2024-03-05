Open Menu

Free Medical Camp For People With Mental, Physical Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities

A free medical camp for people with mental and physical disabilities will be held at District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda district on March 9, next from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A free medical camp for people with mental and physical disabilities will be held at District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda district on March 9, next from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the camp will be organized by Talha Autism Center Peshawar.

At the camp renowned physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and general physicians will check patients with autism, paralysis, polio, CP, spinal cord, head injury, mentally retarded, muscular pain, bone injuries etc.

The examination of patients will be free of cost and people are asked to take advantage of the camp by getting them examined by specialist doctors.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio Charsadda March From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited P

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illega ..

Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points

1 hour ago
 Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local marke ..

Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets

2 hours ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of Peschawar

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peschawar

1 hour ago
 World Wildlife Day observed

World Wildlife Day observed

1 hour ago
Samana developers teams up with DHA for Pakistan p ..

Samana developers teams up with DHA for Pakistan projects

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 202 ..

ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 2023

5 minutes ago
 Over 400 business leaders attend ICCI Conference i ..

Over 400 business leaders attend ICCI Conference in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 NUST Career Connect attracts over 100 leading empl ..

NUST Career Connect attracts over 100 leading employers

5 minutes ago
 Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, other ..

Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health