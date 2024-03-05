Free Medical Camp For People With Mental, Physical Disabilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:03 PM
A free medical camp for people with mental and physical disabilities will be held at District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda district on March 9, next from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A free medical camp for people with mental and physical disabilities will be held at District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda district on March 9, next from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the camp will be organized by Talha Autism Center Peshawar.
At the camp renowned physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and general physicians will check patients with autism, paralysis, polio, CP, spinal cord, head injury, mentally retarded, muscular pain, bone injuries etc.
The examination of patients will be free of cost and people are asked to take advantage of the camp by getting them examined by specialist doctors.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peschawar
World Wildlife Day observed
Samana developers teams up with DHA for Pakistan projects
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 2023
Over 400 business leaders attend ICCI Conference in Dubai
NUST Career Connect attracts over 100 leading employers
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
More Stories From Health
-
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers1 hour ago
-
Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts4 days ago
-
Free medical camp organized at NPC5 days ago
-
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study5 days ago
-
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)5 days ago
-
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: Study6 days ago
-
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study7 days ago
-
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation7 days ago
-
Awareness, early diagnosis is key in breast Cancer fight: Dr. Sidra12 days ago
-
UMBBS, BSc Nursing results; check details here!12 days ago
-
36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive14 days ago
-
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs14 days ago