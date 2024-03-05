Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A free medical camp for people with mental and physical disabilities will be held at District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda district on March 9, next from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the camp will be organized by Talha Autism Center Peshawar.

At the camp renowned physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and general physicians will check patients with autism, paralysis, polio, CP, spinal cord, head injury, mentally retarded, muscular pain, bone injuries etc.

The examination of patients will be free of cost and people are asked to take advantage of the camp by getting them examined by specialist doctors.