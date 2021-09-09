UrduPoint.com

G20 Health Ministers Praise Sputnik V Vaccine - Russia's Murashko

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:04 PM

Health ministers of G20 countries praised Russia's Sputnik V as the best vaccine to prevent coronavirus during a meeting on September 5, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Health ministers of G20 countries praised Russia's Sputnik V as the best vaccine to prevent coronavirus during a meeting on September 5, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"Over the past decade, this is probably the first breakthrough in medical science, when a drug is known all over the world and is trusted. Now at the G20, the ministers of health said Sputnik is the best drug for [coronavirus] prevention," Murashko said during a scientific forum.

