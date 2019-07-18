Govt to form policy on mental health

The federal government has decided to formulate a policy regarding provision of better health facilities and treatment of drugs addicts, sources said on Thursday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) The Federal government has decided to formulate a policy regarding provision of better health facilities and treatment of drugs addicts, sources said on Thursday.The government is planning to establish a health coordination unit which will prepare draft related to law formulation.The major responsibility of the unit shall be to over extremism among youth and evolve their thoughts into positive and constructive approach.