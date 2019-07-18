UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Form Policy On Mental Health

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:56 PM

Govt to form policy on mental health

The federal government has decided to formulate a policy regarding provision of better health facilities and treatment of drugs addicts, sources said on Thursday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) The Federal government has decided to formulate a policy regarding provision of better health facilities and treatment of drugs addicts, sources said on Thursday.The government is planning to establish a health coordination unit which will prepare draft related to law formulation.The major responsibility of the unit shall be to over extremism among youth and evolve their thoughts into positive and constructive approach.

Related Topics

Drugs Government

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister's Spokesman urges business communit ..

4 minutes ago

Total 1,943 polling stations established for triba ..

4 minutes ago

Audiences enjoy Pahari folklore of Kashmir at Lok ..

4 minutes ago

33 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animati ..

4 minutes ago

Thirteen Arrested in Armenia After Fights With Pol ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.