Health bodies appreciate regularization of employees

Various health organizations have welcomed the decision of Health Department for regularization of contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Various health organizations have welcomed the decision of Health Department for regularization of contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, President Drugs Lawyers forum and spokesperson of Pakistan Pharmacists Association Dr. Noor said that it was a good step of the Health Department which would be helpful in removing sense of job insecurity among the employees.

He hoped that regularized employees would work with more dedication and serve the ailing people in their concerned wards.

Earlier, the services of 200 contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital from Grade 1 to 15 have been regularized last week.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said, out of 200 employees, 118 belong to scale 1 to 4, and 82 were from scale 5 to 15 who were serving in different cadres on contract basis.