UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Bodies Appreciate Regularization Of Employees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:09 PM

Health bodies appreciate regularization of employees

Various health organizations have welcomed the decision of Health Department for regularization of contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Various health organizations have welcomed the decision of Health Department for regularization of contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, President Drugs Lawyers forum and spokesperson of Pakistan Pharmacists Association Dr. Noor said that it was a good step of the Health Department which would be helpful in removing sense of job insecurity among the employees.

He hoped that regularized employees would work with more dedication and serve the ailing people in their concerned wards.

Earlier, the services of 200 contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital from Grade 1 to 15 have been regularized last week.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said, out of 200 employees, 118 belong to scale 1 to 4, and 82 were from scale 5 to 15 who were serving in different cadres on contract basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Drugs Lawyers Job Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan top-order capitulates yet again in Adelai ..

1 minute ago

Army Chief's Extension: Bilawal  says PTI can't d ..

13 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools, Colleges ar ..

1 minute ago

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying times ..

1 minute ago

'Over 20m people suffering from kidney diseases in ..

1 minute ago

Dutch Police Say The Hague Stabbing Victims Were L ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.