Hepatologists To Discuss Matters Related To Liver Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:19 PM

Hepatologists to discuss matters related to liver health

Experts associated with Pakistan Society for the Study of Liver Diseases (PSSLD) will share details related to liver health status of the people of the country in general during a session scheduled for July 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Experts associated with Pakistan Society for the Study of Liver Diseases (PSSLD) will share details related to liver health status of the people of the country in general during a session scheduled for July 24.

According to an announcement here Wednesday Prof. Wasim Jafri, Patron of PSSLD, Prof. Saeed Hamid, Former President of PSSLD, Prof.

Masood Siddiq, President of PSSLD, Prof.

Zaigham Abbas, Vice President of PSSLD, Dr. Faisal Wasim, General Secretary of PSSLD, Prof. Jameel Ahmed (Baqai Medical University), Prof. Abdul Rauf Memon (Hamdard University) and Prof. S. Masroor Ahmed (Jinnah Sindh Medical University) will be the key speakers on the occasion.

The event was said to be particularly important as Liver Diseases is one of the most critical issue for the people of this country and need collective and coordinated efforts to help its prevention andcontrol.

