PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Health Department KP , in collaboration with USAID funded Global Health Supply Chain Program-Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project organized a two-day workshop for standardization of services and supply chain indicators in District Health Information System (DHIS) KP . The system, already deployed province wide, is being enhanced to include new indicators as per emerging requirements and global commitments. The department is eying at an integrated real-time management information system leading to Electronic Medical Reporting (EMR) and DHIS-2 implementation.

The workshop was attended by the representatives from Health department, vertical programs and partners including Chemonics, JSI, OPM and GIZ. Dr. Azamatullah, Director DHIS, provided his technical insights for standardization of indicators at Primary and secondary health care levels. Speaking at the activity, Addl. Director General Health Services, Dr.

Tahir Bashir ud Din Khilji thanked Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Country Director, GHSC-PSM, for his unprecedented contributions towards improved health data visibility in the province. He also acknowledged all the participants including partners for active support and involvement. Director Health Services, Newly Merged Districts, Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada also participated in the workshop and shared valuable inputs.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq appreciated the commitment and efforts of Government of KP to improve health information system architecture in the province and assured full support of project's technical experts to assist Government in implementing technology for better product availability at the last mile.GHSC-PSM is leading with the DOH, WHO, UNICEF and other partners translating Health Minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan and Secretary, Yahya's vision of data governance through state of the art EMR and DHIS-2 systems at primary, secondary and tertiary health care levels.