Kyrgyzstan reports 788 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Friday 788 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 193,816, said the health ministry.

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported on Friday 788 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 193,816, said the health ministry.

Of the new cases 37 were found in medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 7,476.

An additional 284 individuals recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 181,976, while one patient died, raising the national death toll to 2,843.

Kyrgyzstan started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated vaccine. The Central Asian country is also inoculating its citizens with the Russian Sputnik-V, Sputnik Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

By Friday, 1,289,645 people have been vaccinated in the country, 1,072,465 of them having received two shots.