Mongolia reports record daily count of COVID-19 Cases

ULAN BATOR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 3,726 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country, bringing the national tally to 217,546, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, seven more deaths were reported in the past day, bringing the death toll to 944, the ministry said.

So far, 64.4 percent of its population have been fully vaccinated against the virus in the country, where a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched in late February.