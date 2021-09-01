UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports Record Daily Count Of COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:29 PM

Mongolia reported 3,726 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country, bringing the national tally to 217,546, the health ministry said Wednesday

Meanwhile, seven more deaths were reported in the past day, bringing the death toll to 944, the ministry said.

So far, 64.4 percent of its population have been fully vaccinated against the virus in the country, where a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched in late February.

