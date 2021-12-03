UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Increases Funding For ICU Capacity Expansion

The New Zealand government has increased funding to expand intensive care-type services, with plans to spend hundreds of millions of New Zealand dollars, Health Minister Andrew Little said on Friday

"Through good planning, we have avoided what the COVID-19 pandemic has done in some countries, where hospitals have been over-run," Little said in a statement.

He said the ICU facilities have remained available for every person needing that level of care, whether they have COVID-19 or something else.

"We've got about 100 ICU beds in Auckland alone and the ability to surge to 550 ICU-type beds across the country if we need to, far more than we are likely to need in the near future," the minister said.

