New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity expansion

(@FahadShabbir)

The New Zealand government has increased funding to expand intensive care-type services, with plans to spend hundreds of millions of New Zealand dollars, Health Minister Andrew Little said on Friday

WELLINGTON, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The New Zealand government has increased funding to expand intensive care-type services, with plans to spend hundreds of millions of New Zealand Dollars, Health Minister Andrew Little said on Friday.

"Through good planning, we have avoided what the COVID-19 pandemic has done in some countries, where hospitals have been over-run," Little said in a statement.

He said the ICU facilities have remained available for every person needing that level of care, whether they have COVID-19 or something else.

"We've got about 100 ICU beds in Auckland alone and the ability to surge to 550 ICU-type beds across the country if we need to, far more than we are likely to need in the near future," the minister said.