No Polio Case Reported In Punjab In First Half Of The Current Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:52 PM

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of the current year

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid hails health officials for running effective campaign against Polio.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Punjab Health department successfully eradicated polio by effectively running campaign against it as no new case was reported from any part of the province since the beginning of the current year.

It transpired in a meeting presided over by Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid in Lahore on Thursday (today). The Punjab Health Minister appreciated Punjab Health Secretary Sarah Aslam and other health officials for their effective campaign.

The Officials in the meeting decided to cover 9.5 million children in 11 districts of the province.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Secretary Primary and Secondary healthcare said: “Today had a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health and ACS Punjab to review the performance of the polio situation in the province,”.

In another tweet, she said: “Key deliberations and decisions were finalized to successfully run the campaign in 11 districts from 2 to 6 August and covering 9.5 million children. Allhumdullaih, no polio case was reported from Punjab in 2021, and all environmental samples for June are negative,”.

