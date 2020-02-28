Organizers Cancel Geneva Motor Show Amid COVID-19 Fears, Vow to Refund Tickets

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show [GIMS] is canceled due to concerns over the spread of new coronavirus, the organizers said on Friday in a press release, adding that they were estimating losses due to the cancellation and would refund ticket prices

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show [GIMS] is canceled due to concerns over the spread of new coronavirus, the organizers said on Friday in a press release, adding that they were estimating losses due to the cancellation and would refund ticket prices.

"The 90th edition of the GIMS, which was supposed to welcome the media from next Monday and the general public from 5 to 15 March 2020, will now finally not take place. This is an injonction decision of the [Swiss] Federal Council of 28 February 2020 that no events with more than 1,000 people are allowed to take place until 15 March 2020," the press release said.

In 2019, more than 600,000 people attended the motor show in Geneva.

"The financial consequences for all those involved in the event are significant and will need to be assessed over the coming weeks. One thing is certain: tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded," the release said.