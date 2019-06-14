UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association Hails 20 Pc Raise In Health Budget

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in health budget

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) welcomed 20 per cent raise in budget allocations and termed it a good step in a right direction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) welcomed 20 per cent raise in budget allocations and termed it a good step in a right direction.

Talking to APP, Central Leader of PMA Dr Izhar Chaudhary said that its good omen that the Punjab government had acknowledged the importance of the health sector by raising exemplary allocation.

He also eulogised the decision of the government to establish five new hospital costing Rs 40 billion in five cities to decrease patients burden on big hospitals of Lahore.

He urged the government to fix at least 1.5 per cent raise of the GDP gradually in annual health allocations.

Dr Izhar said that medical profession was not a commercial trade and it served the ailing humanity so this noble deed should be exempted from taxes.

