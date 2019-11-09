Patients feel relief after end of strike in hospitals

With the end of prolonged strike by doctors, scores of patients were checked at out-patients department (OPDs) and wards in city hospitals on Friday and Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :With the end of prolonged strike by doctors, scores of patients were checked at out-patients department (OPDs) and wards in city hospitals on Friday and Saturday.

Talking to APP here, the patients expressed profound satisfaction and termed doctors' decision to end strike a good omen for the ailing humanity.

They said that the government hospitals were the ultimate choice of the common man during their ailments.

Earlier, thousands of patients were in distress due to doctors' strike. Around 40,000 patients suffered due to strike at OPDs in city hospitals besides indoor and operation theaters.