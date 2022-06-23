PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPMA gave an ultimatum to the government till June 30 to notify the increase in medicine prices otherwise they would go on strike.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Thursday demanded the government increase medicine prices by 25 per cent.

"There will be shortage of medicine if their demands are not met," said the PPMA leaders.

The PPMA president said that the sky-high rate of inflation put the Pharma industry into the deep end. The medicine production cost doubled.

The association demanded to increase the medicine prices to compensate for the rise in inflation, especially since the new government has taken charge.

The PPMA President added that the government had promised to remove sales tax on medicine raw materials in the last negotiations. The rates should be increased by June 30, or there will be a medicine shortage in the country, he added.

A medicine shortage could be fatal for people with different diseases. Recently, a similar situation occurred in Sri Lanks when the economic turmoil caused a shortage of medicine.