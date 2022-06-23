UrduPoint.com

PPMA Demands Increase In Medicine Prices By 25 Per Cent

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2022 | 07:31 PM

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

The PPMA gave an ultimatum to the government till June 30 to notify the increase in medicine prices otherwise they would go on strike.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Thursday demanded the government increase medicine prices by 25 per cent.

The PPMA gave an ultimatum to the government till June 30 to notify the increase in medicine prices otherwise they would go on strike.

"There will be shortage of medicine if their demands are not met," said the PPMA leaders.

The PPMA president said that the sky-high rate of inflation put the Pharma industry into the deep end. The medicine production cost doubled.

The association demanded to increase the medicine prices to compensate for the rise in inflation, especially since the new government has taken charge.

The PPMA President added that the government had promised to remove sales tax on medicine raw materials in the last negotiations. The rates should be increased by June 30, or there will be a medicine shortage in the country, he added.

A medicine shortage could be fatal for people with different diseases. Recently, a similar situation occurred in Sri Lanks when the economic turmoil caused a shortage of medicine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage June Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Miftah directs ministries to prepare proposals for ..

Miftah directs ministries to prepare proposals for targeted subsidy

5 minutes ago
 French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from P ..

French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from Paris attack site

5 minutes ago
 French court convicts eight for stealing Banksy fr ..

French court convicts eight for stealing Banksy from Paris attack site

6 minutes ago
 PAC examines audit reports of Ministry of Communic ..

PAC examines audit reports of Ministry of Communications, Power Division

6 minutes ago
 SSWMB remains active to facilitate people during r ..

SSWMB remains active to facilitate people during rain

8 minutes ago
 14 raw parrots seized in Manshera, shifted to Dhod ..

14 raw parrots seized in Manshera, shifted to Dhodial phesantary

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.