Preventive Measures Must Against Dengue: Dr Alfareed

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar has stressed preventive measure to save ourselves from dengue and other diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar has stressed preventive measure to save ourselves from dengue and other diseases.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to keep environment clean and safe from mosquitoes which is the basic reason of dengue spread.

Prof Zafar expressed these views while leading an awareness walk about dengue, held here at Lahore General Hospital in which LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, patients and people from different walks of life participated.

The participants were holding placards and banners on which slogans were written about cleanliness and safety from dengue.

The walk was started from the Admin Block and ended at Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences.

Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar said that dengue broke out in Punjab in 2011 and the Health Department took special steps in all hospitals. He said that in Lahore General Hospital patients of dengue had also been provided separate beds and special care.

He said that all-out steps were being taken for dengue patients as per the directions of the Punjab government and Minister health but it is the duty of doctors and medical staff to inform general public and patients to adopt maximum preventive steps to save themselves from the disease.

He said that special care should be taken about houses and shops to drain stagnant water so that no larva could grow there which ultimately develops into dengue mosquito.

