Protective Gear For Corona Virus To Be Made Locally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : Bismillah Textile limited Faisalabad has began to made protective gear for medical and paramedics staff ,while a modern machinery to manufacture scientific mask "N-95" is also being imported from China which will transported soon.

A representative of Bismillah Textile Limited said here on Wednesday that medical staff was facing hardships in taking proper care of the corona virus patients due to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He said the cost for manufacturing the gown was only Rs.

200, while it could be used by four times after sterilization,added that the gowns will be provided to the medical and premedical staff of local hospitals free of cost in collaboration with local philanthropists. In this connection, 40 medical kits were also donated to the doctors of medical center of University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He further said that they had purchased the machinery for manufacturing the N95 mask,added the making would be started as soon as it transported to Faisalabad from China.

