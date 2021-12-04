UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,769,011, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,769,011, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,974 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,232 cases (6.

8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

The highest number of coronavirus cases, 3,356, were logged in Moscow. Saint Petersburg registered 2,528 COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow region with 2,075 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,215 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 280,072.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago
 India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defuse ..

Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

6 minutes ago
 PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

PWDs stage demos in IIOJK, reiterate demands

6 minutes ago
 China's courier sector continues to grow in Novemb ..

China's courier sector continues to grow in November

6 minutes ago
 Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual K ..

Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual Killings - Attorney General

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.