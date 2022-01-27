UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 88,816 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:42 PM

Russia Confirms 88,816 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 88,816 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 74,692 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,404,617, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 88,816 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 74,692 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,404,617, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 665 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 328,770.

In the same period, 29,754 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,129,691, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Russia Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi ..

US Naval ships Whirwind, Squall arrive at Karachi port

57 seconds ago
 Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts ..

Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts

1 minute ago
 Ukraine says national guard serviceman detained af ..

Ukraine says national guard serviceman detained after shooting

2 minutes ago
 Philippines' GDP grows by 5.6 pct in 2021

Philippines' GDP grows by 5.6 pct in 2021

2 minutes ago
 European stock markets sink at open after Fed meet ..

European stock markets sink at open after Fed meeting

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>